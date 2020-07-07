At least 5 Republican senators say they will not attend GOP convention

Sen. Lisa Murkowski in June. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images
At least five GOP senators have said they will not attend next month's Republican National Convention in Jacksonville either due to coronavirus concerns or political reasons.
Why it matters: For some, like 86-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and 80-year-old Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), the decision not to attend underscores broader concerns about holding mass gatherings in the coronavirus era. For others, like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the nominating convention for President Trump is politically unsavory.
Full list:
- Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)
- Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah)
- Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine)
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)
- Sen. Lamar Alexander (Tenn.)
The big picture: New coronavirus cases in Florida surged in June and early July, with the state reporting over 10,000 new cases in a single day last week. As of Tuesday, more than 40 hospitals had either maxed out or are running close to exceeding their ICU capacity.
- The RNC has not reconsidered holding Trump's acceptance speech in Jacksonville despite the increase in cases, though it will require daily coronavirus tests and temperature checks for attendees.
- The city Jacksonville itself has issued a public face mask requirement.