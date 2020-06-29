Jacksonville, Florida, announced Monday that it would require the use of face masks indoors and in public to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Why it matters: The Republican National Committee relocated the main events of its August convention, including President Trump's acceptance speech, to the city after a battle with North Carolina's government about restrictions on the event in Charlotte.

Between the lines: Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, his staff and health care experts had been considering the mask order for more than a week, Politico reports.

He decided on the requirement after the Coast Guard and Navy ordered mask-wearing while inside their two facilities in the city.

The big picture: Florida is experiencing a surge in new coronavirus cases. It reported a record 9,585 new cases on June 27 and more than 8,500 on Sunday.