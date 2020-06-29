51 mins ago - Health

Jacksonville issues public face mask requirement

A statue of a jogger with a face mask in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Jacksonville, Florida, announced Monday that it would require the use of face masks indoors and in public to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Why it matters: The Republican National Committee relocated the main events of its August convention, including President Trump's acceptance speech, to the city after a battle with North Carolina's government about restrictions on the event in Charlotte.

Between the lines: Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, his staff and health care experts had been considering the mask order for more than a week, Politico reports.

  • He decided on the requirement after the Coast Guard and Navy ordered mask-wearing while inside their two facilities in the city.

The big picture: Florida is experiencing a surge in new coronavirus cases. It reported a record 9,585 new cases on June 27 and more than 8,500 on Sunday.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The world hit two grim global coronavirus milestones on Sunday — 10 million confirmed cases and 500,000 deaths.

The big picture: The pandemic's spread looks to be intensifying around the globe, bringing closer a worst-case scenario in which many of developing countries are left with deep and long-lasting economic damage.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More than 38,800 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the U.S. on Sunday, as cases continue to spike across the country, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: At least 26 states reported rises in COVID-19 infections over the past week, with new cases up 77% in Arizona, 75% in Michigan, 70% in Texas and 66% in Florida.

Pence event featured choir of over 100 people performing without masks

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A choir of more than 100 people performed without masks at an event featuring Vice President Mike Pence at First Baptist Church in Texas on Sunday, CNN reports.

Why it matters: A May study from the CDC warned about the danger of "superspreader" events after 87% of a 122-person choir in Washington state tested positive for the coronavirus. "The act of singing, itself, might have contributed to transmission through emission of aerosols, which is affected by loudness of vocalization," the report found.

