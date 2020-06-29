Jacksonville issues public face mask requirement
A statue of a jogger with a face mask in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
Jacksonville, Florida, announced Monday that it would require the use of face masks indoors and in public to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
Why it matters: The Republican National Committee relocated the main events of its August convention, including President Trump's acceptance speech, to the city after a battle with North Carolina's government about restrictions on the event in Charlotte.
Between the lines: Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, his staff and health care experts had been considering the mask order for more than a week, Politico reports.
- He decided on the requirement after the Coast Guard and Navy ordered mask-wearing while inside their two facilities in the city.
The big picture: Florida is experiencing a surge in new coronavirus cases. It reported a record 9,585 new cases on June 27 and more than 8,500 on Sunday.
- The state has had more than 146,000 cases and 3,447 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.