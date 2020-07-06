3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chuck Grassley opts out of attending GOP convention over coronavirus concerns

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) told reporters Monday that he will not attend the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville this August due to coronavirus concerns, the Des Moines Register reports.

Why it matters: It's the 86-year-old's first time skipping the party's convention since he was elected to the Senate in 1980, and it underscores broader concerns about holding the mass gathering in a state where coronavirus cases are surging.

The big picture: Florida has surpassed 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in total and is now seeing more than 10,000 new cases a day.

  • 58% of Jacksonville voters oppose the GOP's move to hold the main portions of its convention in their city — a decision made after North Carolina's governor told the party that it wouldn't be able to hold a full-scale convention in Charlotte due to health risks.
  • Last week, Jacksonville required the use of face masks indoors and in public to help curb the spread of the virus.

What he's saying: "Going to a place where the governor feels that it’s safer is probably the right thing to do if you want to have a convention. And I think we should have a convention, but I think you should do whatever you can to make it as safe as possible so that would mean with face masks and with social distancing," Grassley said.

Go deeper: Most Jacksonville voters oppose moving Republican convention to city

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced Monday that he would sign an emergency order to again close many businesses, including indoor dining at restaurants, party venues, gyms and fitness centers, effective Wednesday.

The big picture: The move comes as cases are surging in Florida, even as the state sees an increasing gap between testing and confirmed cases.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 11,520,461 — Total deaths: 535,499 — Total recoveries — 6,231,052Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 2,911,888 — Total deaths: 130,101 — Total recoveries: 906,763 — Total tested: 35,515,075Map.
  3. Public health: Case growth outpacing testing in hotspots.
  4. States: West Virginia becomes latest state to mandate facial coverings in public.
  5. Politics: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tests positiveCuomo accuses Trump of "enabling" the coronavirus surge — Sen. Chuck Grassley opts out of attending GOP convention over coronavirus concerns.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew WitherspoonCaitlin Owens
Jul 2, 2020 - Health

Coronavirus cases flat or growing in 48 states

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise, Naema Ahmed, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The number of coronavirus cases increased in the vast majority of states over the last week, and decreased in only two states plus the District of Columbia.

Why it matters: This is a grim reminder that no part of the United States is safe from the virus. If states fail to contain their outbreaks, they could soon face exponential spread and overwhelmed health systems.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow