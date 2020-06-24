13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Most Jacksonville voters oppose moving Republican convention to city

The 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Photo: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A majority of Jacksonville, Fla., voters do not support the GOP's move to hold the main portions of its national convention in their city this summer, per a University of North Florida poll released Wednesday.

By the numbers: 58% of voters oppose the move, while 42% support it. 71% of respondents expressed concerns about the event helping to spread coronavirus, while 61% indicated they worried the convention could bring "protests and social unrest."

  • While there was an expected partisan divide — 90% of Democrats opposed the move, compared to just 19% of Republicans — it's worth noting that 62% of independents were not in favor.

The big picture: Florida passed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases earlier this week, as the state combats a sharp spike in cases.

The state of play: President Trump and the RNC relocated the public portions of the event, like President Trump's nominating speech, to Jacksonville from Charlotte, after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said he would require the convention to be downsized due to COVID-19.

  • The event is expected to draw around 50,000 people.

Ben Geman
26 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Big Oil's transatlantic divide on climate change policy

Reproduced from Goldman Sachs Investment Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Big Oil's transatlantic split on climate change is really on display of late, with a couple of recent reports highlighting the differences.

Driving the news: "Royal Dutch Shell will announce a major restructuring by the end of the year as the energy company prepares to accelerate its shift towards low-carbon, CEO Ben van Beurden told employees," Reuters reports.

Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Small businesses face post-lockdown cash crunch

A seamstress works at a sewing machine in a tailoring shop in Palm Springs, Calif. Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images.

U.S. macroeconomic data is broadly improving but many small businesses are facing a perilous recovery as they attempt to stay afloat after coronavirus-driven lockdowns throughout the country. That's true even for the many that received government assistance.

By the numbers: A recent poll of 7,317 small business owners by Alignable finds that 43% of firms that received money through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) say they could be out of cash in a month or less.

Sam Baker
3 hours ago - Health

The pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Countries around the world and the global economy are desperately waiting for a coronavirus vaccine, and experts say there is a chance one will become available in record time.

The state of play: We really need it to come through, especially in the U.S. — where we're not doing so great on anything else. The spike in cases we're seeing across the South and Southwest is not simply the result of more testing. All indications are that it is the result of a worsening outbreak.

