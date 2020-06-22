Florida surpasses 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

Florida passed 100,000 reported coronavirus cases on Monday, while the state's virus death toll rose to 3,173, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Why it matters: It's the seventh state to pass the 100,000 case milestone since the start of the pandemic, joining New York, California, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas and Massachusetts. Florida's outbreak is one of several that has worsened in recent weeks as its government has eased lockdown restrictions, though there has also been an increase in testing.

By the numbers: Data from Florida's Department of Health showed that the state added 2,926 infections since Sunday, bringing its total to 100,217 as of noon Monday. The number is down slightly after the state reported four consecutive days of over 3,000 new cases, including over 4,000 on Saturday.

Florida has performed 1,618,540 tests so far, up 18,205 since Sunday. It has also reported 13,119 hospitalizations related to the virus.

The U.S. has reported 2.2 million coronavirus cases and 119,997 deaths as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

What to watch: Major U.S. sports leagues hoping to resume play are planning to use Florida as a hub of summer sports, but the surge in cases have concerned some sports officials, Axios' Jeff Tracy reports.

The NBA and MLS plan to resume their seasons at Walt Disney World near Orlando with numerous safety measures in place, and the WNBA plans to play at IMG Academy near Tampa Bay.

