1 hour ago - Health

Florida surpasses 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

People at a beach near Miami Beach, Florida, on June 16. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images

Florida passed 100,000 reported coronavirus cases on Monday, while the state's virus death toll rose to 3,173, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Why it matters: It's the seventh state to pass the 100,000 case milestone since the start of the pandemic, joining New York, California, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas and Massachusetts. Florida's outbreak is one of several that has worsened in recent weeks as its government has eased lockdown restrictions, though there has also been an increase in testing.

By the numbers: Data from Florida's Department of Health showed that the state added 2,926 infections since Sunday, bringing its total to 100,217 as of noon Monday. The number is down slightly after the state reported four consecutive days of over 3,000 new cases, including over 4,000 on Saturday.

  • Florida has performed 1,618,540 tests so far, up 18,205 since Sunday. It has also reported 13,119 hospitalizations related to the virus.
  • The U.S. has reported 2.2 million coronavirus cases and 119,997 deaths as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

What to watch: Major U.S. sports leagues hoping to resume play are planning to use Florida as a hub of summer sports, but the surge in cases have concerned some sports officials, Axios' Jeff Tracy reports.

  • The NBA and MLS plan to resume their seasons at Walt Disney World near Orlando with numerous safety measures in place, and the WNBA plans to play at IMG Academy near Tampa Bay.

Go deeper: U.S. coronavirus cases are increasing, but deaths aren't — yet

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil's death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Sunday night, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 1 million Brazilians have tested positive for COVID-19. The country has the world's second-highest number of deaths and infections after the U.S., which has reported almost 120,000 people have died from the virus and over 2.2 million tested positive.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
20 hours ago - Health

WHO reports highest single-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the pandemic's largest single-day increase of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 183,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to AP.

Why it matters: The staggering number of new cases underscores the degree to which the pandemic is accelerating worldwide, not slowing down.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More than 30,000 new novel coronavirus cases were reported on two consecutive days in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

Why it matters: The cases confirmed on Friday and Saturday marked the "highest daily total since May 1," CNBC notes. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on CNN Sunday the Trump administration is preparing for a potential second wave of the coronavirus in the fall.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow