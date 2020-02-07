Republican Joe Walsh ends presidential campaign

Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh announced he is ending his longshot campaign to beat President Trump in the 2020 Republican primaries during an interview with CNN on Friday morning.

What Walsh is saying: "I am ending my candidacy for President of the United States. Look, I got into this because I thought it was really important that there was a Republican, a Republican out there every day calling out this president for how unfit he is. I want to stop Trump. I believe he is a threat to the county. He can't be stopped within the Republican party...It's not a party. It's a cult."

The state of play: Multiple states canceled their GOP primaries, making it essentially impossible for Walsh or any Republican primary candidate to gain a foothold.

Walsh only received 1.1% of the votes during the Iowa Caucus, while Trump won a 97.1%, The New York Times reports.

