Republican governors reject Trump’s offer to ban refugees

Cartogram: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. Data: Axios compilation of news reports, press releases and public statements. Chart will be updated as states announce their decisions.

Republican governors in several predominantly red states announced this week that they plan to continue to accept refugees — despite President Trump’s executive order allowing state and local governments to block refugee resettlements.

The big picture: While Republicans widely support Trump’s restrictive immigration policies, local and state officials have been unwilling to push out those who have been forced from their homes and gone thorough stringent vetting processes required to become a U.S. refugee.