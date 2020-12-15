More Republicans slowly started to accept Joe Biden as president-elect on Monday night after the Electoral College affirmed his victory.

Why it matters: Many GOP lawmakers have for weeks refused to accept Biden's win, highlighting President Trump's influence over the party, even as his efforts to overthrow the election based on false allegations of widespread voter fraud proved unsuccessful.

Senators:

Sen. John Thune (S.D.): Biden is president-elect “as soon as he crosses the 270 vote threshold. ... In my view that's how in this country we decide presidential elections, that our Constitution and I believe in following the Constitution. I understand there are people who feel strongly about the outcome of this election, but in the end at some point, you have to face the music."

(S.D.): Biden is president-elect “as soon as he crosses the 270 vote threshold. ... In my view that's how in this country we decide presidential elections, that our Constitution and I believe in following the Constitution. I understand there are people who feel strongly about the outcome of this election, but in the end at some point, you have to face the music." Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio): "The orderly transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy, and although I supported President Trump, the Electoral College vote today makes clear that Joe Biden is now President-Elect.”

(Ohio): "The orderly transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy, and although I supported President Trump, the Electoral College vote today makes clear that Joe Biden is now President-Elect.” Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.): "While the electoral process moves toward a final conclusion, planning for the Inaugural Ceremonies at the Capitol must continue. I will, as Chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, work with President-elect Biden and his President Inaugural Committee to plan the swearing-in ceremony on January 20."

(Mo.): "While the electoral process moves toward a final conclusion, planning for the Inaugural Ceremonies at the Capitol must continue. I will, as Chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, work with President-elect Biden and his President Inaugural Committee to plan the swearing-in ceremony on January 20." Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.V.): "I think it’s time to turn the page and begin a new administration."

(W.V.): "I think it’s time to turn the page and begin a new administration." Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.): Asked by reporters, if he accepted Biden as president-elect, Graham said, "yeah, yeah it’s a very, very narrow path for the president. I don't see how it gets there from here, given what the Supreme Court did. But having said that, I think we'll let those legal challenges play out."

Representatives:

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (Neb.): "The Electoral College has voted and affirmed Vice President Biden’s victory. I wish to thank President Trump for his service, and I wish President-Elect Biden the best as he assumes the awesome responsibility of governing our great nation."

(Neb.): "The Electoral College has voted and affirmed Vice President Biden’s victory. I wish to thank President Trump for his service, and I wish President-Elect Biden the best as he assumes the awesome responsibility of governing our great nation." Rep. Van Taylor (Texas): "Today, the Electoral College voted and on January 20th, President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Anne and I extend our prayers and well wishes to the Biden and Harris families as they prepare for this momentous undertaking."

Go deeper: Top Republicans who acknowledged Biden as president-elect before Electoral College Vote

