The Republicans who acknowledged Biden's win after the Electoral College vote

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

More Republicans slowly started to accept Joe Biden as president-elect on Monday night after the Electoral College affirmed his victory.

Why it matters: Many GOP lawmakers have for weeks refused to accept Biden's win, highlighting President Trump's influence over the party, even as his efforts to overthrow the election based on false allegations of widespread voter fraud proved unsuccessful.

Senators:
  • Sen. John Thune (S.D.): Biden is president-elect “as soon as he crosses the 270 vote threshold. ... In my view that's how in this country we decide presidential elections, that our Constitution and I believe in following the Constitution. I understand there are people who feel strongly about the outcome of this election, but in the end at some point, you have to face the music."
  • Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio): "The orderly transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy, and although I supported President Trump, the Electoral College vote today makes clear that Joe Biden is now President-Elect.”
  • Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.): "While the electoral process moves toward a final conclusion, planning for the Inaugural Ceremonies at the Capitol must continue. I will, as Chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, work with President-elect Biden and his President Inaugural Committee to plan the swearing-in ceremony on January 20."
  • Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.V.): "I think it’s time to turn the page and begin a new administration."
  • Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.): Asked by reporters, if he accepted Biden as president-elect, Graham said, "yeah, yeah it’s a very, very narrow path for the president. I don't see how it gets there from here, given what the Supreme Court did. But having said that, I think we'll let those legal challenges play out."
Representatives:
  • Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (Neb.): "The Electoral College has voted and affirmed Vice President Biden’s victory.  I wish to thank President Trump for his service, and I wish President-Elect Biden the best as he assumes the awesome responsibility of governing our great nation."
  • Rep. Van Taylor (Texas): "Today, the Electoral College voted and on January 20th, President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Anne and I extend our prayers and well wishes to the Biden and Harris families as they prepare for this momentous undertaking."

Ursula Perano
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says "democracy prevailed" after Electoral College formalizes his win

Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty

President-elect Joe Biden emphasized unity in a speech on Monday evening as the Electoral College finished its formal voting process, handing him a solid 306 electoral votes to confirm his win.

What they're saying: "The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic — or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame," Biden said.

Dec 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Some House Republicans plan last ditch challenge to election results during Electoral College tally

Rep. Mo Brooks. Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Several Trump allies, led by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), plan to challenge the election results on Jan. 6, when Congress convenes to officially tally the votes from the Electoral College and certify Joe Biden as the president-elect.

Why it matters: Trump has refused to concede the election and has repeated false allegations of mass voter fraud while losing dozens of court cases. The challenges Brooks plans to bring up in Congress are extremely unlikely to change the outcome, but they will be another high profile effort on the part of some Republicans to invalidate millions of votes to overturn the election.

Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fears mount of potential violence as Electoral College casts its votes

Trump supporters at a "Stop the Steal" rally at the Michigan Capitol in November. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky.

Rhetoric by President Trump and his allies seeking to undermine the integrity of the election is fueling potential violence against public servants, with fears running especially high as the Electoral College meets Monday to further cement Joe Biden's victory.

Driving the news: As Michigan electors meet on Monday to hand Biden his 16 electoral votes, state Senate and House offices will be closed due to “credible threats of violence,” according to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R).

