23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable"

Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams told Politico that security plans put forth for the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month are "not achievable" under current time constraints.

Why it matters: The decision to move most of the RNC's programming to Jacksonville last month has already come under scrutiny due to a massive surge in coronavirus cases in Florida. These new security concerns deal another blow to President Trump's hopes for a raucous in-person convention.

What he's saying: "As we're talking today, we are still not close to having some kind of plan that we can work with that makes me comfortable that we're going to keep that event and the community safe," Williams told Politico in an interview published Monday.

  • "We do need law enforcement officers and we’ve gotten commitments, but not to the level that we thought we needed. And a lot of that is people having virus concerns from their communities, and I understand that," he continued.
  • "But there's a lot of things that need to happen: an event schedule nailed down, and being able to sign contracts and spend money so that we can prepare for this event. And none of that has happened yet."

Worth noting: Williams did not completely rule out the possibility that the RNC will go ahead, despite his serious doubts.

The bottom line: "At virtually 75 days it was an incredible lift, and everything would have to be perfect. And needless to say it has not," Williams said.

Fadel Allassan
Jul 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

RNC to restrict attendance at Florida convention amid coronavirus surge

The 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Republican National Committee will move to significantly limit attendance at its nominating convention events in Jacksonville, Fla., next month, party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote in a Thursday letter to members, Politico reports.

What's happening: Only delegates will be able to attend the convention on the first three nights. On the fourth night, when President Trump will give his acceptance speech — which may take place outdoors — delegates will be able to bring a guest, while alternate delegates will also be permitted to attend.

Rashaan Ayesh
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats ask FBI for briefing on foreign interference campaign targeting Congress

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Top Democrats in the House and Senate have written a letter requesting that the FBI provide Congress with a defensive counterintelligence briefing regarding what appears to be a "concerted foreign interference" targeting Congress.

Why it matters: U.S. intelligence officials have warned that Russia, China and other foreign adversaries are actively seeking to interfere in the 2020 elections. The Kremlin engaged in misinformation and hacking campaigns in 2016 in an effort to tilt the election to President Trump.

Axios
Updated 56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 14,567,109 — Total deaths: 607,187 — Total recoveries — 8,193,138Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,794,355 — Total deaths: 140,716 — Total recoveries: 1,131,121 — Total tested: 45,734,327Map.
  3. The state of play: How the U.S. blew its response.
  4. Public health: World-leading Oxford vaccine produces immune response— Hospitalizations are surging across the country.
  5. Politics: Trump says he'll resume daily briefings.
