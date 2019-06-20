A team of lawyers interviewed nearly 60 children at a border patrol station in El Paso, Tex., finding that nearly 250 minors have been held for up to 27 days without enough food, water or sanitation, reports AP.
In my 22 years of doing visits with children in detention I have never heard of this level of inhumanity. Seeing our country at this crucible moment where we have forsaken children and failed to see them as human is hopefully a wake up for this country to move toward change.”— Holly Cooper, an attorney who represents detained youth, per AP