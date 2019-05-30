Report: Border patrol holding hundreds of migrant kids beyond legal 72 hours

Hundreds of the almost 2,000 unaccompanied migrant minors being held at border patrol facilities have been there longer than the legal time limit of 72 hours — sometimes remaining in CBP custody longer than a week, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: One official told the Washington Post that 250 kids who are 12 years old or younger have been held in border patrol facilities for an average of 6 days. Border patrol officials are overwhelmed by the surge of Central American migrant families and children crossing the border and are unable to process them quickly enough. Border Patrol recently apprehended the largest group of migrants on record.