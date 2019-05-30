Border patrol arrests largest group of migrants to date

A group of more than 1,000 migrants were apprehended by border patrol Wednesday morning — the largest group Border Patrol has ever encountered, NBC News reports.

Why it matters: The apprehension will be a part of a "big league" statement on the border Trump is expected to make on Thursday or Friday, a DHS official told Axios. Trump was also alluding to a potential new policy that would block migrants from asylum if they travel through a country that is not their own to get to the U.S., Politico reports. If implemented, thousands of Central American migrants waiting near the border could be denied asylum.