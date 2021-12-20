Sign up for our daily briefing

Democratic rising star Rep. Murphy won't run in 2022

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) announced Monday she won't run for a fourth term in 2022.

Why it matters: Murphy, 43, is by far the youngest of more than a dozen House Democrats who are retiring without immediate plans to run for another office. The development, first reported by Politico, comes as Democrats face a historical disadvantage in keeping the House.

  • Murphy holds several significant posts as the co-chair of the moderate-to-conservative Blue Dog Coalition and a member of the Jan. 6 select committee.
  • Murphy was widely viewed as a contender for statewide office earlier this year. She scrapped plans to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in May after Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) jumped into the race.
  • Murphy may have faced an uphill reelection battle due to House redistricting, with one draft map from the Republican-controlled Florida legislature cutting up her district.

What they're saying: "I never intended my time in Congress to become a career," Murphy said in a video, citing the need to spend time away from her two school-aged children while in Congress as a key factor.

  • A corresponding press release from her office said she is "not done with public service," but "wants to spend more time with her family and find new ways to give back to her country."
  • "As an immigrant and the first Vietnamese-American woman to serve in the Congress, she has been an inspiration to young women in America," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of Murphy in a statement.

Nate Rau
7 hours ago - Axios Nashville

Republican reps keep quiet on Nashville's redistricting future

U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Nashville. Photo: Jonathan Mattise/AP

Tennessee Republicans are expected to unveil newly drawn congressional district boundaries next month, and Nashville Democrats expect U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper's 5th district to be carved up to make way for a GOP majority.

Why it matters: If Republicans split parts of Nashville into neighboring districts, the liberal city may soon have three or four Republican representatives in Congress. President Biden won 64 percent of the vote in Davidson County last year.

Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Manchin's next move

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If Sen. Joe Manchin bolts the Democratic Party, he'd be more likely to switch to independent — and caucus with the Democrats — than become a Republican, people close to him tell Axios.

Driving the news: Manchin’s surprise body blow to President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda set off new speculation across the Democratic Party — including inside the White House — that he may leave the party next year.

Stephen Totilo
32 mins ago - Technology

Inside Ubisoft's unprecedented "exodus" of developers

Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Screenshot: Ubisoft/Axios

Colleagues across Assassin's Creed publisher Ubisoft have names for the procession of developers who have departed over the past 18 months: "the great exodus" and "the cut artery."

Driving the news: The wave of resignations impacting scores of industries has come for the video game sector this year as well, and it's been felt acutely at the massive Ubisoft.

