Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) announced Monday she won't run for a fourth term in 2022.

Why it matters: Murphy, 43, is by far the youngest of more than a dozen House Democrats who are retiring without immediate plans to run for another office. The development, first reported by Politico, comes as Democrats face a historical disadvantage in keeping the House.

Murphy holds several significant posts as the co-chair of the moderate-to-conservative Blue Dog Coalition and a member of the Jan. 6 select committee.

Murphy was widely viewed as a contender for statewide office earlier this year. She scrapped plans to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in May after Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) jumped into the race.

Murphy may have faced an uphill reelection battle due to House redistricting, with one draft map from the Republican-controlled Florida legislature cutting up her district.

What they're saying: "I never intended my time in Congress to become a career," Murphy said in a video, citing the need to spend time away from her two school-aged children while in Congress as a key factor.