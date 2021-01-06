Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Rep. Kevin Brady tests positive for the coronavirus

Rep. Kevin Brady. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) announced Tuesday night that he's in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Why it matters: He's the second House member to test positive for the coronavirus after receiving the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine this week, after Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas). Pfizer-BioNTech's and other vaccines require two doses to protect against the virus. The Food and Drug Administration Pfizer said last month there's no data to show that a single dose of the vaccine offers protection after 21 days.

Go deeper: FDA says stick to the vaccine plan on two-dose regimen

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
18 hours ago - Health

FDA says stick to the vaccine plan on two-dose regimen

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Food and Drug Administration released a statement last night throwing cold water, for now at least, on ideas to shake up coronavirus vaccine dosing regimens in order to stretch limited supplies.

What's happening: Some experts have been pushing ideas like delaying the administration of second doses or halving the vaccine dosage given in order to vaccinate more people sooner, but none of these methods have been tested in clinical trials.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: We still don't know how the pandemic began — The vast majority of nursing home residents remain unvaccinated.
  2. Vaccine: FDA says stick to the vaccine plan on two-dose regimen.
  3. Economy: The Paycheck Protection Program returns with a lot of unanswered questions — New woes for the jobless in 2021.
  4. Tech: As localities improvise to distribute COVID vaccines, an information vacuum emerges.
  5. Future: Here's what Axios' newsletter writers are tracking in 2021.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
19 hours ago - Health

Debating the origins of COVID-19

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A World Health Organization team is beginning a long-delayed investigation in China into how SARS-CoV-2 emerged, as a theory about a possible lab accident is raised in a major magazine.

Why it matters: Understanding the origins of COVID-19 is vital if we're going to prevent the next pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow