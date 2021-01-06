Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Rep. Kevin Brady. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) announced Tuesday night that he's in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
Why it matters: He's the second House member to test positive for the coronavirus after receiving the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine this week, after Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas). Pfizer-BioNTech's and other vaccines require two doses to protect against the virus. The Food and Drug Administration Pfizer said last month there's no data to show that a single dose of the vaccine offers protection after 21 days.
Go deeper: FDA says stick to the vaccine plan on two-dose regimen