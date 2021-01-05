Get the latest market trends in your inbox

FDA says stick to the vaccine plan on two-dose regimen

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Food and Drug Administration released a statement last night throwing cold water, for now at least, on ideas to shake up coronavirus vaccine dosing regimens in order to stretch limited supplies.

What's happening: Some experts have been pushing ideas like delaying the administration of second doses or halving the vaccine dosage given in order to vaccinate more people sooner, but none of these methods have been tested in clinical trials.

What they're saying: "These are all reasonable questions to consider and evaluate in clinical trials. However, at this time, suggesting changes to the FDA-authorized dosing or schedules of these vaccines is premature and not rooted solidly in the available evidence," the FDA said in a statement.

  • "Without appropriate data supporting such changes in vaccine administration, we run a significant risk of placing public health at risk, undermining the historic vaccination efforts to protect the population from COVID-19."

Go deeper: America's vaccine rollout: What went wrong

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
17 hours ago - World

England to enter 3rd national lockdown as cases surge at record pace

Johnson getting his temperature taken. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Getty Images

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that England will enter a six-week lockdown, as the spread of a highly contagious new coronavirus variant threatens to overwhelm the National Health Service.

Why it matters: It's England's third national lockdown, following the initial March restrictions during the start of the pandemic and a four-week "circuit-breaker" in November.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: New York becomes the fourth U.S. state to report case of fast-spreading variant.
  2. Vaccine: What went wrong with America's vaccine rollout — Poor vaccine planning could increase the pandemic's racial divide
  3. Economy: Oil executives have mixed expectations for 2021 — 2020 changed America's startup landscape.
  4. Tech: 2021 will demand new kinds of video conferencing.
  5. World: England to enter 3rd national lockdown — Scotland to enter month-long lockdown.
  6. Future: Here's what Axios' newsletter writers are tracking in 2021.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
14 hours ago - Health

New York reports first case of fast spreading coronavirus variant

Photo: Spencer Platt via Getty

A New York resident with no known travel history has tested positive for the coronavirus variant spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed Monday.

Why it matters: New York is the fourth state to confirm a case of the variant, which is believed to be at least 50% more contagious. Colorado, California and Florida have also reported cases.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

