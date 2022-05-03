New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced her selection of Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.) as her lieutenant governor.

Why it matters: The move has significant ramifications on both state and federal politics as Delgado vacates a competitive House seat in upstate New York to become the second-ranking officer in state government.

Republicans have a serious recruit for his seat in Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

The race was already set to be competitive, especially after a state appeals court struck down maps that drew Delgado into a more Democratic-leaning seat.

The details: A 45-year-old former Rhodes scholar, rapper and Harvard Law-educated litigator, Delgado first won his seat in 2018 by unseating Republican incumbent John Faso in one of the most closely-watched races that cycle.

He easily won reelection to his seat in 2020, beating attorney Kyle Van De Water by nearly 12 points after Republicans failed to recruit a well-known challenger.

Delgado holds the distinction of being one of the few people of color (he's Black and Latino) representing a predominantly white district.

What they're saying: "I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State," Hochul said when announcing her pick.

"We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress."

The NRCC, the House GOP's campaign arm, was quick to jump on the news. "Antonio Delgado was smart and got a jump on the job market before he and the rest of his House Democrat colleagues lose this fall," said spokesperson Samantha Bullock.

Delgado's office referred Axios to Hochul's statement.

The backdrop: Hochul ascended to the governorship after her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned in scandal, and she originally picked state Sen. Brian Benjamin as her No. 2.