New York Lt. Gov. Benjamin arrested in campaign finance bribery scheme

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was arrested Tuesday for campaign finance-related federal bribery conspiracy charges.

Driving the news: The federal indictment charges Benjamin with conspiring to funnel state funds to a Harlem real estate investor in exchange for illegal campaign contributions in 2021.

The big picture: The Harlem real estate investor, Gerald Migdol, was arrested in November on fraud and identity theft charges, according to the New York Times, the first to report on the arrest.

Prosecutors said Migdol directed thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent contributions to Benjamin in October 2019, one month after he filed to run for state comptroller.

Federal prosecutors and the FBI issued subpoenas in recent weeks to investigate Benjamin's potential connection with the campaign finance scheme.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was not believed to have been aware of the charges, the Times notes.

Benjamin was appointed lieutenant governor by Hochul in 2021. He previously served as a New York state senator.

What to watch: Benjamin is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday afternoon.