New York Lt. Gov. Benjamin arrested in campaign finance bribery scheme
New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was arrested Tuesday for campaign finance-related federal bribery conspiracy charges.
Driving the news: The federal indictment charges Benjamin with conspiring to funnel state funds to a Harlem real estate investor in exchange for illegal campaign contributions in 2021.
The big picture: The Harlem real estate investor, Gerald Migdol, was arrested in November on fraud and identity theft charges, according to the New York Times, the first to report on the arrest.
- Prosecutors said Migdol directed thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent contributions to Benjamin in October 2019, one month after he filed to run for state comptroller.
- Federal prosecutors and the FBI issued subpoenas in recent weeks to investigate Benjamin's potential connection with the campaign finance scheme.
- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was not believed to have been aware of the charges, the Times notes.
- Benjamin was appointed lieutenant governor by Hochul in 2021. He previously served as a New York state senator.
What to watch: Benjamin is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday afternoon.