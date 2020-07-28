1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Remington Arms files for bankruptcy for second time since 2018

A Remington shotguns display in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Remington Arms Company filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday despite a recent surge in gun sales amid the coronavirus pandemic and anti-racism protests, per the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: The 204-year-old firm is considered America's oldest gun-maker. Its chapter 11 filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Decatur, Ala., marks the second time since 2018 that it's filed for bankruptcy. Remington was facing a wrongful death lawsuit from families of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting victims. The second bankruptcy filing was prompted by a "struggle to pay legal fees and the high interest payments on its debt," the New York Times notes.

Flashback: What happened to Remington?

Rebecca Falconer
World

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak found guilty in 1MDB corruption trial

Malaysia's former PM Najib Razak (C) at the Kuala Lumpur court for Tuesday's verdict on his three charges of money laundering, three of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power. Photo: Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was found guilty of all seven corruption charges Tuesday, in the first of five trials connected to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB. He's vowed to appeal, AP reports.

Why it matters: The case helped lead to his party's 2018 election loss and was considered a "test of Malaysia's rule of law and anti-corruption efforts," per the BBC. The verdict comes days after Goldman Sachs agreed to a $3.9 billion settlement — including $2.5 billion in cash —  in exchange for charges being dropped over its role in raising funds for 1MDB when Najib was PM, Bloomberg notes.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Politics & Policy

Read: Barr's opening statement attacking Dems and "bogus" Russia probe

Attorney General Bill Barr before addressing a summit in Washington, DC, in Marc. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr is set to accuse House Judiciary Committee Democrats of trying to discredit him over his investigations into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe when he appears before the panel Tuesday.

Details: In prepared remarks released Monday, Barr states that since he announced his investigation into what he calls "the grave abuses involved in the bogus 'Russiagate' scandal, many of the Democrats on this Committee have attempted to discredit" him by "conjuring up a narrative" that he's simply President Trump's "factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions."

