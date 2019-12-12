Sandy Hook lawsuit against gunmaker set to go to trial in 2021

A Connecticut judge said Wednesday a wrongful death lawsuit brought by families of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting victims against gunmaker Remington Arms would go to trial in September 2021, the Hartford Courant first reported.

Why it matters: The case is set to test a 2005 law passed by Congress to protect weapons manufacturers from being held accountable for crimes committed by gun buyers. The Supreme Court said last month it wouldn't intervene in the state-level suit.

