Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The U.S. is temporarily relocating its embassy operations from Kyiv to Lviv in western Ukraine "due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces," Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday.
Why it matters: The Biden administration is taking extreme precautions in the face of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which U.S. officials believe may be planned for Wednesday.
- The State Department has already dramatically reduced its embassy personnel in Ukraine and repeatedly called on all Americans to leave the country while commercial options are still available.
- The U.S. fears that in a worst-case scenario, Russia could target Kyiv, the capital, with a military assault intended to topple the pro-Western government.
What they're saying: "These prudent precautions in no way undermine our support for or our commitment to Ukraine. Our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering," Blinken said in a statement.
- "The path for diplomacy remains available if Russia chooses to engage in good faith. We look forward to returning our staff to the Embassy as soon as conditions permit."
Between the lines: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed speculation on Monday that some Western governments were moving their embassies out of Kyiv, calling it "a big mistake" because "there is no western Ukraine. There is Ukraine."
- "So if, God forbid, something happens, it will be everywhere. It’s impossible to be five to six hours away from escalation or problems," Zelensky warned.
Go deeper: U.S. warns threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine is "immediate"
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.