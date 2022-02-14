Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. relocating Kyiv embassy operations to western Ukraine

Axios

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The U.S. is temporarily relocating its embassy operations from Kyiv to Lviv in western Ukraine "due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces," Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday.

Why it matters: The Biden administration is taking extreme precautions in the face of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which U.S. officials believe may be planned for Wednesday.

  • The State Department has already dramatically reduced its embassy personnel in Ukraine and repeatedly called on all Americans to leave the country while commercial options are still available.
  • The U.S. fears that in a worst-case scenario, Russia could target Kyiv, the capital, with a military assault intended to topple the pro-Western government.

What they're saying: "These prudent precautions in no way undermine our support for or our commitment to Ukraine. Our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering," Blinken said in a statement.

  • "The path for diplomacy remains available if Russia chooses to engage in good faith. We look forward to returning our staff to the Embassy as soon as conditions permit."

Between the lines: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed speculation on Monday that some Western governments were moving their embassies out of Kyiv, calling it "a big mistake" because "there is no western Ukraine. There is Ukraine."

  • "So if, God forbid, something happens, it will be everywhere. It’s impossible to be five to six hours away from escalation or problems," Zelensky warned.

Go deeper: U.S. warns threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine is "immediate"

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort — FDA authorizes new antibody treatment for Omicron.
  2. Vaccines: Experts praise Pfizer's delay on kids' vaccines — Pfizer postpones FDA request for COVID vaccine for kids under 5.
  3. Politics: U.S.-Canada border crossing blockaded by protesters reopens —Supreme Court rejects request to block vaccine mandate for NYC teachers.
  4. Business: Major American banks lift mask mandates in U.S. offices.
  5. World: Hong Kong "overwhelmed" by COVID surge.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Auto industry restarts work after end of U.S.-Canada bridge blockade

Trucks drive towards the Ambassador Bridge border crossing on Feb. 14 after its reopening. Photo: Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images

The auto industry started to return to business as usual on Monday after the reopening of a major U.S.-Canada border crossing that had been shutdown by people protesting vaccine mandates and other restrictions.

Why it matters: The blockade of Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, Michigan, and is one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S., compounded pre-existing supply chain problems and negatively affected the auto industry.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - World

Russian foreign minister wants "intensifying" Ukraine talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin in January 2020. Photo: Sean Gallup-Pool/Getty Images

Diplomatic efforts with the West to end the crisis over Ukraine "are far from exhausted" and should be continued, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin during a televised meeting in Moscow on Monday.

Why it matters: The U.S. has repeatedly said that, based on its intelligence, a Russia invasion of Ukraine could happen "at any time."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

