Biden urges Americans in Ukraine: "Leave now"

President Biden said during an NBC interview broadcast Thursday that American citizens in Ukraine "should leave now" due to increasing concerns that Russian troops may soon invade the country.

Why it matters: Biden's comments came as the State Department warned in an advisory that American officials "will not be able to evacuate U.S. citizens in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine" and that this would "severely impact" regular consular services.

What they're saying: "It's not like we're dealing with a terrorist organization," Biden said during his interview with "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt.

"We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world," he added. "It's a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly."

Biden said when Holt asked him if there's a situation that could lead him to send troops to rescue Americans fleeing Ukraine, "There's not."

"That's a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another," he added.

