Regulators approve NYSE for direct listings with capital raise

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday approved the New York Stock Exchange's rule change that will allow companies to raise new capital as part of a direct listing.

Why it matters: Though there's been growing interest in direct listings, especially from Silicon Valley tech companies, it has not been an appropriate path to going public for many companies that need to raise capital as part of the process.

  • This is the exchange's second attempt after the SEC rejected its first proposal for a rule change late last year.
  • In the latest proposal, a company has to sell at least $100 million worth of shares, or the combined value of outstanding shares must be at least $250 million.
  • Earlier this week, NYSE rival Nasdaq, filed with the SEC for approval of its own rule-change proposal to allow companies to do the same.

The big picture: Since music streaming giant Spotify paved the way in 2018, only Slack has taken the direct listing plunge, with now Asana and Palantir set to do the same.

Palantir files to go public

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Palantir, the secretive data analysis software company known for working with governments, has filed to go public via a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The big picture: Palantir long eschewed going public until changing its tune recently. The company is also confirming recent rumors that it's choosing a rare alternative to the traditional IPO. Direct listings skip the underwriting process of an IPO, typically letting investors cash out shares without raising fresh capital for the company.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp slams Silicon Valley

Alex Karp in May. Photo: "Axios on HBO"

Palantir CEO Alex Karp, who recently announced plans to move his company to Denver from Palo Alto, took aim at Silicon Valley in a letter to the software maker's investors, reports CNBC.

Why it matters: Karp's veiled broadsides at Facebook and Google belie a frustration with their business practices while Palantir has faced scrutiny for its secretive government contracts, often focused on intelligence and counterterrorism work.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 24,028,537 — Total deaths: 822,403— Total recoveries: 15,669,099Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 5,817,538 — Total deaths: 179,596 — Total recoveries: 2,084,465 — Total tests: 74,549,129Map.
  3. Politics: Carson: It would "behoove" us to move forward with COVID-19 vaccine and treatment testing
  4. Health: Fauci says he was having surgery when CDC testing changes were approved Black Americans are less likely than white Americans to say they'll take a first-generation vaccine.
  5. Business: "Long-haul" COVID can lead to big bills for patients — Consumer confidence is wilting.
