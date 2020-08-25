1 hour ago - Technology

Palantir files to go public

Palantir, the secretive data analysis software company known for working with governments, has filed to go public via a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The big picture: Palantir long eschewed going public until changing its tune recently. The company is also confirming recent rumors that it's choosing a rare alternative to the traditional IPO. Direct listings skip the underwriting process of an IPO, typically letting investors cash out shares without raising fresh capital for the company.

By the numbers:

  • In the first half of 2020, Palantir saw $164.7 million in losses on $481.2 million in revenue.
  • In full year 2019, the company had $579.6 million in losses on $742.6 million in revenue. That top-line total was up 25% from Palantir's 2018 revenue.
  • In 2019, the company's average revenue per customer was $5.6 million. The average revenue for its top 20 customers for 2019 was $24.8 million.
  • In the first half of 2020, its tools were used by 125 customers, and about 54% of the revenue they generated came from government customers.
  • Palantir's largest shareholders are Peter Thiel, co-founder and CEO Alex Karp, co-founder Stephen Cohen, SOMPO Holdings, and Founders Fund.
  • According to its most recent secondary trades, Palantir's stock traded at a volume-weighted average price of $5.42 per share in 2019, and $5.35 per share in 2020 (through Aug. 21).

Also: In addition to its existing two classes of stock (with one giving holders 10 votes per share), the company plans to introduce a third class, "F," to its three founders to enable them to effectively remain in control of the company with just under 50% of the voting.

  • This is not novel among Silicon Valley tech companies, but Palantir is doing it via an unusual structure with a share class with a variable number of votes.

Editor's note: The story has been updated with more details about the listing.

Kia Kokalitcheva
Aug 24, 2020 - Economy & Business

Asana files to go public via direct listing

Asana, the San Francisco-based company known for its project- and task-management software, has filed to go public via a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Why it matters: Despite Silicon Valley's spike in interest in the direct listing as an alternative to the traditional IPO, Asana will be only the third company to take that route after Spotify in 2018 and Slack last year.

Kia Kokalitcheva
Updated Aug 24, 2020 - Economy & Business

Unity Software files for IPO

Unity Software, a San Francisco-based company known for its popular video game engine, has filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "U."

Why it matters: The company's move comes at a time when its main rival, Epic Games' Unreal video games engine, is under a cloud as its parent company faces expulsion from the Apple App Store.

Dan Primack
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

Ant Financial's IPO could be the largest of all time

Ant Financial on Monday filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai, after years of speculation and anticipation.

Why it matters: This could be the largest IPO of all time, topping the $29 billion raised last year by Saudi Aramco. It's also a passive aggressive escalation of China-U.S. tensions, with Ant snubbing New York.

