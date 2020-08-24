Asana files to go public via direct listing

Asana, the San Francisco-based company known for its project- and task-management software, has filed to go public via a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Why it matters: Despite Silicon Valley's spike in interest in the direct listing as an alternative to the traditional IPO, Asana will be only the third company to take that route after Spotify in 2018 and Slack last year.

Catch up quick: In a traditional IPO, companies raise money by selling shares to institutional customers before the stock starts trading, but existing shareholders are typically forbidden from selling until after a "lockup" period. In a direct listing, the company doesn't raise new capital, but existing shareholders are freer to start trading immediately.

By the numbers: