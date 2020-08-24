17 mins ago - Economy & Business

Asana files to go public via direct listing

Asana, the San Francisco-based company known for its project- and task-management software, has filed to go public via a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Why it matters: Despite Silicon Valley's spike in interest in the direct listing as an alternative to the traditional IPO, Asana will be only the third company to take that route after Spotify in 2018 and Slack last year.

Catch up quick: In a traditional IPO, companies raise money by selling shares to institutional customers before the stock starts trading, but existing shareholders are typically forbidden from selling until after a "lockup" period. In a direct listing, the company doesn't raise new capital, but existing shareholders are freer to start trading immediately.

By the numbers:

  • For the year ending Jan. 31, 2020, Asana had a loss of $118.6 million on $142.6 million in revenue. For the year ending Jan. 31, 2019, it lost $50.9 million on $76.8 million in revenue.
  • The company says it has more than 3.2 million free account users and 75,000 paying customers with a total of 1.2 million paying users across 190 countries.
  • Asana's biggest shareholders are co-founder and CEO Dustin Moskovitz, Benchmark Capital, Generation Management, and Founders Fund.
  • According to its most recent secondary trades, Asana's stock traded at a volume-weighted average price of $15.82 in fiscal 2020, $15.98 in Q1 2021, and $17.26 in Q2 2021.

Unity Software files for IPO

Unity Software, a San Francisco-based company known for its popular video game engine, has filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "U."

Why it matters: The company's move comes at a time when its main rival, Epic Games' Unreal video games engine, is under a cloud as its parent company faces expulsion from the Apple App Store.

RNC dashboard

🗓 What's happening: Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Tim Scott headline the first night of the Republican National Convention, which kicks off at 8:30 pm tonight.

📸The big picture: The GOP convention will be a Trumpian production.

👀 Sneak peek: Georgia Democrat Vernon Jones to argue his party has abandoned Black voters

📝 Between the lines: Trump campaign releases second-term agenda.

🗣️ Schedule: This week's convention speakers

Tonight's RNC sneak peek

I'm told this is the speech from tonight's Republican National Convention opener that the Trump campaign thinks will get the buzz tomorrow.

What to watch: In the 9 p.m. ET hour, Vernon Jones, a Democratic state representative from Georgia, will argue that Democrats have abandoned Black voters and the working class.

