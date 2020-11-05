U.S. exceeds 100,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time

The U.S. reported 103,087 new daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday, setting a single-day record for cases, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

Why it matters: This is the first time the U.S. has reported over 100,000 new cases in a single day — a reminder of the high stakes of the election as votes continue to be tabulated.

Wednesday's record comes a day after Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Ohio set their own state records as voters went to the polls.

The state of play: The U.S. set its previous daily record for cases — 97,000 — on Oct. 30.

The COVID Tracking Project recorded 1,116 new deaths and 2,802 new hospitalizations over the past 24-hour stretch.

What to watch: Public experts have warned of heightened risk for increased cases and deaths as the U.S. heads into the winter months, and the pandemic intersects with the season flu.

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said last Sunday that his "view is the inflection point will be Thanksgiving," when states could start seeing exponential growth.

