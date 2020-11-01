Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Former FDA head: Thanksgiving will be a COVID "inflection point"

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who served under President Trump, said on "Face the Nation" that his "view is the inflection point will be Thanksgiving" on the coronavirus as the virus has surged through out the country.

Why it matters: President Trump insists that the country is turning the corner in response to the pandemic, yet the number of cases keeps rising nationwide.

Reality check: "As we get into the next two or three weeks, it will be unmistakable what is happening around the country," said Gottlieb.

  • "We're right at the beginning of what looks like exponential growth in the Midwest, the great west, even in states like Texas, 6,000 cases, Illinois, 8,000 cases, Wisconsin 5,000 cases reported on Friday."
  • "There are about 23 states that are accelerating the spread right now. The positivity rate is above 10% in 15 states. And all of the states are above 1, which means they're an expanding epidemic right now."

What's next: While Gottlieb doesn't believe the country will lockdown like Europe is currently doing, states will start taking local action. He forecasts that the inflection point will be Thanksgiving and December will be the slow month, but the hospital systems will be pressed again.

Axios
Updated 43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: White House accuses Fauci of playing politics with coronavirus comments ahead of election.
  2. Health: Thanksgiving will be COVID "inflection point," former FDA commissioner says.
  3. World: Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown in England — Restrictions grow across Europe.
  4. Technology: Fully at-home rapid COVID test to move forward.
  5. States: New York rolls out new testing requirements for visitors.
Axios
13 hours ago - Health

WH accuses Fauci of playing politics over bleak coronavirus assessment

President Trump and NIAID director Anthony Fauci during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in April. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci praised the Biden campaign's coronavirus stance, criticized White House adviser Scott Atlas and offered a bleak assessment of the U.S. pandemic response in an interview with the Washington Post, published Saturday.

Why it matters: Fauci's comments are perhaps his most frank yet and come as COVID-19 cases surge across the U.S. The White House called Fauci's remarks three days out from the election "unacceptable." Atlas publicly responded to his fellow coronavirus task force member in a tweet late Saturday.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 11 hours ago - World

In photos: Coronavirus restrictions grow across Europe

A man taking part in a dance off in London's Leicester Square as Brits mark Halloween at bars and restaurants ahead of their Nov. 5 closure when England locks down again. Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images

Bars in cities across England were busy Saturday night as revelers marked Halloween ahead of venues closing Thursday for the new nationwide lockdown, per the Mirror.

The big picture: Restrictions are returning across much of Europe as the continent faces a second coronavirus wave, with more countries imposing second lockdowns to curb the spread.

