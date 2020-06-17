43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with murder

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images. caption: People visit the memorial setup outside the Wendy's restaurant that was set on fire by demonstrators after Rayshard Brooks was killed on June 17, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Fulton County district attorney announced at a press conference on Wednesday that former officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta last week, will be charged with 11 counts, including felony murder and aggravated assault.

The big picture: Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot after a struggle, setting off another wave of protests that had taken place since the killing of George Floyd. Officer Devin Brosnan, who was also present during the incident, faces three charges, including aggravated assault.

  • Prosecutors say they reviewed eight videos related to the incident. As Brooks struggled from his injuries, officers stood on his shoulder, and kicked him while he laid on the ground.
  • An autopsy ruled Brooks' death a homicide and indicated he was shot twice in the back. Brooks sustained significant blood loss and organ damage.
  • Rolfe had already been fired from his role while Brosnan has been placed on administrative duty. Brosnan has become a "state's witness" — a rarity in police shooting cases that could provide a legal boost for the prosecution.

Between the lines: Fulton County was also home to Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was killed earlier this year by two non-police officers. Three men in total have been charged in Arbery's death.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Jun 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Rayshard Brooks' family demands "drastic change" in policing

Rayshard Brooks' widow Tomika Miller (D) holds one of her daughters as his family and their lawyers speaks to media in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday. Photo: Dustin Chambers/Getty Images

Rayshard Brooks' family called on Monday for justice and an overhaul of policing policies during a news conference on the Atlanta black man's fatal shooting by a white police officer in the city last week.

  • Hours later, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pledged to sign administrative orders reforming the police, including requiring uses of deadly force to be reported to the citizen’s review board.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Getting bad cops off the streets

President Trump speaks during an event on police reform in the Rose Garden. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump hinted on Tuesday at a small potential area of bipartisan consensus on policing.

Why it matters: America's police departments do a bad job of keeping bad cops off the streets, with unsurprising and unacceptable results.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bolton book alleges Trump asked China's Xi for re-election help

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Former national security adviser John Bolton alleges in his upcoming book that President Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to increase agricultural purchases from the U.S. in order to improve his electoral prospects in farm states, the New York Times and Washington Post report, citing advance copies of the book.

The big picture: The book, which the Trump administration is suing Bolton to block, alleges several episodes in which the president's dealings with foreign leaders reflected an apparent single-minded desire to be re-elected. On several occasions, Bolton claims Trump expressing willingness to intervene in criminal investigations "to, in effect, give personal favors to dictators he liked."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow