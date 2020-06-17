Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with murder

The Fulton County district attorney announced at a press conference on Wednesday that former officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta last week, will be charged with 11 counts, including felony murder and aggravated assault.

The big picture: Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot after a struggle, setting off another wave of protests that had taken place since the killing of George Floyd. Officer Devin Brosnan, who was also present during the incident, faces three charges, including aggravated assault.

Prosecutors say they reviewed eight videos related to the incident. As Brooks struggled from his injuries, officers stood on his shoulder, and kicked him while he laid on the ground.

An autopsy ruled Brooks' death a homicide and indicated he was shot twice in the back. Brooks sustained significant blood loss and organ damage.

Rolfe had already been fired from his role while Brosnan has been placed on administrative duty. Brosnan has become a "state's witness" — a rarity in police shooting cases that could provide a legal boost for the prosecution.

Between the lines: Fulton County was also home to Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was killed earlier this year by two non-police officers. Three men in total have been charged in Arbery's death.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.