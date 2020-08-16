Rep. Rashida Tlaib announced in a Twitter post Saturday night that she voted against the Democratic Party's 2020 platform and nominated for president Sen. Bernie Sanders, who suspended his campaign in April.

Why it matters: Democratic activists are pressing the DNC and former Vice President Joe Biden to enact bold policies and transform the party into a political force they feel meets the political moment, Axios' Alexi McCammond notes. Tlaib said she voted no to the platform, which is expected to pass, because it doesn't include a plan for a single-payer health care system. "We need a platform that works to rid our society of oppression and greed," she added. "[T]his platform does not do enough."