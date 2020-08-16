2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rashida Tlaib votes against Democratic Party platform and for Sanders

Rep. Rashida Tlaib at a March campaign event for Sen. Bernie Sanders in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Rashida Tlaib announced in a Twitter post Saturday night that she voted against the Democratic Party's 2020 platform and nominated for president Sen. Bernie Sanders, who suspended his campaign in April.

Why it matters: Democratic activists are pressing the DNC and former Vice President Joe Biden to enact bold policies and transform the party into a political force they feel meets the political moment, Axios' Alexi McCammond notes. Tlaib said she voted no to the platform, which is expected to pass, because it doesn't include a plan for a single-payer health care system. "We need a platform that works to rid our society of oppression and greed," she added. "[T]his platform does not do enough."

Jacob Knutson
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign to flood the web with ads during Democratic convention

President Trump speaking in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Aug. 14. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump campaign will launch a four-day digital advertising push during the Democratic National Convention, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: "It’s an attempt to be as digitally ubiquitous as possible during a nearly all-digital convention, and the Trump campaign will be tailoring its message to a direct attack on the Democratic platform as a far-left manifestation of a Republican’s worst fears," the Times writes.

Rebecca Falconer
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Far-right groups clash with anti-racism protesters in U.S. cities

The Proud Boys, a far-right group, faces off against Black Lives Matters protesters using mace and a paint ball gun in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday. Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Far-right demonstrators clashed with anti-racism protesters in several U.S. cities on Saturday, per USA Today.

Driving the news: In Portland, counter-protesters at a pro-police rally were "aiming pepper spray and firing some kind of pellet gun at people" as Black Lives Matter demonstrators marked an 80th straight day of protests, the Oregonian reports.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, dies at 71

Robert Trump hugs President Trump after his brother delivered his acceptance speech in New York City in November 2016. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Robert Trump the younger brother of President Trump has died, per a White House statement Saturday night. He was 71.

What he's saying: Trump said in the statement, "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again."

