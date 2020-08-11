Former President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will headline two nights of the Democratic National Convention, according to a full list of speakers released by the party on Tuesday.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Margaret Talev: It signals how much the Democratic Party is still the party of Barack Obama — and how strongly Biden’s team feels the Obamas can validate his vice presidential choice and energize the party’s base.

Worth noting: It's almost impossible to read anything into Biden's potential vice presidential selection from this list.

While many potential vice presidential picks are already on the list of speakers, they could easily be moved to Wednesday night if they are Biden's choice.

The list does not include two potential finalists, former national security advisor Susan Rice and California Rep. Karen Bass, but that doesn't mean they're out of the running.

The full list of speakers

Monday:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (N.Y.)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Mich.)

Rep. Jim Clyburn (S.C.)

Convention Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (Miss.)

Rep. Gwen Moore (Wis.)

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich — a Republican

Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Tuesday:

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.)

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.)

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (Del.)

Former President Bill Clinton,

Former Second Lady Jill Biden

Wednesday:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.)

Gov. Tony Evers (Wis.)

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (N.M.)

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

The vice presidential nominee

Former President Barack Obama

Thursday: