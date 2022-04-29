Radio Free Europe journalist killed in Russian air strike on Kyiv

The body of Vira Hyrych, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist, was found Friday morning after a Russian air strike hit her residential building in Kyiv the night before, the outlet said Friday.

What they're saying: "We are deeply saddened by the death of our Ukrainian Service staffer Vira Hyrych in Kyiv overnight. We have lost a dear colleague who will be remembered for her professionalism and dedication to our mission," said RFE/RL President Jamie Fly in a statement.

"We are shocked and angered by the senseless nature of her death at home in a country and city she loved. Her memory will inspire our work in Ukraine and beyond for years to come."

The big picture: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that one body had been found in the wreckage and that 10 people had been injured.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that "long-range, high-precision" missiles had hit a Ukrainian rocket manufacturing factory in Kyiv. However, Ukrainian officials have not confirmed that the factory was attacked, per RFE/RL.

The bombing on the residential area came after United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres visited Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky said that the attack took place "immediately" after their meeting.

By the numbers: As of April 4, 18 journalists had been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

"Today, every journalist is a hero. We are grateful to everyone who covers the events in Ukraine. Every death and crime against the media will be investigated and the perpetrators will be prosecuted," the ministry said at the time.

