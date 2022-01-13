Sign up for our daily briefing

Quebec tax on unvaccinated Canadians drives surge in appointments

Axios

Quebec Premier François Legault. Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Quebec health officials said Wednesday bookings for COVID-19 vaccine first-dose appointments have jumped — with some 7,000 residents signing up after they announced plans to tax people who are unvaccinated for non-medical reasons.

The big picture: Quebec Premier François Legault said the Canadian province would impose a health tax on residents who refuse to get their first dose in the coming weeks that would be more than $100, per CBC News.

  • 90% of Quebec's population is already fully vaccinated against the virus.
  • Legault did not say when the tax would take effect, per CBC News.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Biden ramps up school testing strategy as Omicron disrupts education — Poll: Americans value "health and safety" over in-person learning — Rapid nasal tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — United Airlines: Employee deaths dropped to zero after vaccine mandate.
  3. Politics: Trump calls GOP politicians who withhold booster status "gutless" — Djokovic admits travel papers "mistake" as Australia visa decision looms — Quebec to impose tax on unvaccinated people.
  4. States: Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate — New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump calls GOP politicians who withhold booster status "gutless"

Former President Trump slammed politicians who refuse to reveal whether they have received their COVID vaccine booster shots, calling them "gutless" in an interview with One American News Network.

Driving the news: While Trump did not specifically name anyone, some GOP politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have dodged questions about their booster status.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
17 hours ago - Health

Poll: Americans value "health and safety" over in-person learning

Expand chart
Data: Harris Poll; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

More than half of Americans say that it's more important to protect the health and safety of teachers and students by moving to remote learning to avoid COVID exposure than to keep schools open for in-person learning, according to a new Harris Poll provided exclusively to Axios.

Driving the news: How to handle in-person learning amid yet another surge of cases is again the subject of intense debate following the Chicago Teacher's Union refusal to return to in-person classes as Omicron cases surged.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

