Quebec to impose tax on unvaccinated people

Quebec plans to tax people who have remained unvaccinated from COVID-19 for non-medical reasons, Premier François Legault announced at a press briefing Tuesday.

Why it matters: The measure would make Quebec the first province in Canada to impose a financial penalty on the unvaccinated, per The Globe and Mail, and comes as hospitalizations due to the virus have surged.

The big picture: “All people who are not vaccinated for non-medical reasons will have to pay a contribution,” Legault said.

Legault did not specify how large the health "contribution" would be but promised that it would be "significant."

The bottom line: Legault said the 10% of the adult population that refuses to get vaccinated makes up about half of the patients hospitalized in intensive care units. The premier said unvaccinated people should therefore pay for the burden they place on the health care system.