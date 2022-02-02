Sign up for our daily briefing

Putin moves closer to war

Zachary Basu

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio / Axios

Each new move Russian President Vladimir Putin makes has left U.S. officials more fearful he's preparing for a very real war.

Why it matters: A month of diplomatic talks has achieved nothing. Russia's alarming military buildup keeps growing. And in his first public comments about the spiraling tensions in over a month, Putin on Tuesday accused the West of goading Russia into a conflict over Ukraine.

Driving the news: Between 100,000 and 130,000 Russian troops are now estimated to be stationed on the border with Ukraine, a presence that continues to grow.

  • 5,000 Russian troops have been deployed in Belarus — potentially giving Putin a direct route to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, which lies just 140 miles from the Belarus border on a freshly paved highway.
  • At a heated meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said there's evidence Russia intends to expand its Belarus presence to 30,000 troops by early February.
  • U.S. officials say Russia has also recently moved supplies of blood and other medical materials near the Ukrainian border, adding to fears that an invasion could be imminent, Reuters first reported.

The big picture: There are increasingly few signs on the ground that would distinguish a bluff from legitimate preparations for an attack. The West isn't taking any chances.

  • The Pentagon has placed 8,500 U.S. troops on "heightened preparedness to deploy" to NATO countries in eastern Europe, which President Biden said will happen "in the near term."
  • Ukraine received its sixth shipment of arms on Tuesday from a $200 million batch of military aid authorized by Biden in December, totaling 500 tons of defensive equipment so far.
  • The U.K., Poland, the Baltic states and other NATO allies have also transferred weaponry and training forces to Ukraine, warning that a Russian invasion would have massive ripple effects across Europe.

What they're saying: "This is not going to be a war of Ukraine and Russia. This is going to be a European war, a fully fledged war," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Between the lines: Even as they've appealed for solidarity and security assistance, Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have sought to downplay the imminence of the Russian threat.

  • Zelensky has criticized media coverage, as well as the State Department's decision to evacuate diplomats' families from embassies in Kyiv, accusing the West of causing "panic" and harming Ukraine's economy.
  • The Guardian reports that Ukrainian officials believe Putin's ultimate goal is the destabilization of Ukraine, and that he may keep Russian troops on the border long-term as a form of psychological warfare.

What to watch: Putin is still analyzing the U.S. and NATO's written answers to his demands. His own formal response is unlikely to contain any surprises, but will ultimately determine whether the outbreak of war is as inevitable as many fear.

Shawna Chen
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

91 million under winter weather alerts as U.S. faces 2nd major storm in a week

Forecast high temperatures from the National Weather Service for Feb. 3. Credit: Weatherbell.com

More than 91 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and nearly six million on cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second winter storm in a week.

Driving the news: The "significant winter storm" that's set to affect states from Colorado to Vermont began impacting much of the central U.S. overnight, per the National Weather Service. It's due to hit the hardest in the South, where icy roads and power outages could lead to blackouts.

Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - World

Disaster-hit Tonga enters first-ever pandemic lockdown

The HMAS Adelaide docked at Nuku'alofa, Tonga, last Thursday after carrying disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies in response to the January volcanic eruption and tsunami. Photo: POIS Christopher Szumlanski/Australian Defense Force via AP

Tonga locked down Wednesday after two COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Nuku’alofa, the capital of the Pacific island nation that's still reeling from last month's deadly volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Why it matters: The country entered its first pandemic lockdown having only previously recorded one coronavirus infection. Communications have yet to be fully restored and businesses and homes still have no internet following the Jan. 15 disaster, per local newspaper Matangi Tonga.

Erin Doherty
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Over a dozen HBCUs get bomb threats on first day of Black History Month

Howard University in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2022. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

More than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities on Tuesday closed campus or cancelled classes due to bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month.

The big picture: It was the second day this week and third in the past month that several HBCUs had received such threats. By Tuesday afternoon, most schools had been cleared and no bombs had been found.

