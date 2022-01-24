Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has placed 8,500 U.S. troops on "heightened preparedness to deploy" to eastern Europe in case NATO activates its rapid-response force over tensions with Russia, the Pentagon announced Monday.
Why it matters: No decisions have been made to actually deploy U.S. forces, but the heightened alert level will allow the military to rapidly shore up NATO's eastern flank in the event that Russia invades Ukraine. The Pentagon warned that Russia has shown "no signs of de-escalating," and continues to amass troops on Ukraine's borders.
What they're saying: "This is really about reassuring the eastern flank of NATO, and it's also about ... proving how seriously the United States takes our commitment to NATO and to the Article Five commitment inside NATO," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Monday, referring to the alliance's commitment to collective defense.
- Kirby stressed that no mission has been assigned, but that the troops on high alert include "additional brigade combat teams, logistics personnel, medical support, aviation support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance."
- Kirby also reiterated President Biden's position that U.S. troops will not be sent to Ukraine to fight a war against Russia, but that the West is still determined to deter Moscow from launching an invasion through the threat of sanctions and military aid.
The big picture: The NATO Response Force (NRF) is comprised of about 40,000 multi-national troops that can be deployed on short notice.
- Over the past several weeks, NATO countries including the United Kingdom, Denmark, Spain and the Netherlands have sent additional ships and fighter aircraft to eastern Europe in an effort to deter Russia.
- Several NATO members, including the U.K., the U.S. and the Baltic states, have sent weaponry and military trainers to Ukraine as Russia continues to amass more than 120,000 troops on all sides of its border.
Go deeper: State Department orders evacuation of U.S. diplomats' families from Ukraine