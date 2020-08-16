52 mins ago - World

Belarus president: Putin promises security assistance amid protests

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, at a 2017 summit in Minsk. Photo: Mikhail Metzel/AFP via Getty Images

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko said Saturday his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, had pledged "comprehensive security assistance," as protests over last week's elections continue to sweep the country, per state news agency Belta.

Why it matters: The statement adds to tensions in Belarus, where authorities have cracked down on demonstrations over last Sunday’s presidential elections, which Lukashenko claimed to have won in a landslide but which has been widely viewed as rigged. At least one protester has died, hundreds have been injured and thousands have been arrested during the unrest. Many have been tortured, the Financial Times notes.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pelosi considers recalling House for Postal Service vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders discussed the possibility of bringing the House back early to act on what they see as a crisis with the Postal Service, a House Democratic aide told Axios Saturday.

Driving the news: The House is on recess and no votes are scheduled until September, but a vote on the matter could be held within two weeks, per Politico, which first reported the news.

Updated 2 hours ago

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 21,359,166 — Total deaths: 768,864— Total recoveries: 13,362,300Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 5,356,244 — Total deaths: 169,423 — Total recoveries: 1,818,527 — Total tests: 66,420,691Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus-connected heart ailment that could lead to sudden death in athletes — Patients grow more open with their health data during pandemic — FDA issues emergency use authorization for Yale's saliva coronavirus test.
  4. Education: "Historic" laptop demand leads to shortages ahead of remote school — Why learning pods aren't a panacea for remote learning — The COVID-19 learning cliff.
  5. States: New York to reopen gyms, bowling alleys, museums.
  6. Podcasts: The rise of learning podsSpecial ed under pressure — Not enough laptops — The loss of learning.
Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago

In photos: California firefighters battle wildfires in searing heat

Firefighters battle the Lake Fire near Lake Hughes, California, on Aug. 15. Photo: Nick Ut/Getty Images

PG&E warns power outages are possible Saturday night as a heat wave grips California and as firefighters struggle to contain two massive wildfires near Los Angeles.

The big picture: Firefighters had contained 12% of the Lake Fire, which has destroyed property as it burned across 14,714 acres, while the Ranch Fire has razed some 2,500 acres and had yet to be contained, per CalFire. Los Angeles County said smoke from both blazes "has caused unhealthy air quality" in nearby neighborhoods. The National Weather Service warned hot, dry conditions would continue across California, with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit this week.

