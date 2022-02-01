Sign up for our daily briefing

Putin: U.S. and NATO have "ignored" Russia's main security demands

Zachary Basu

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Yuri Kochetkov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the U.S. and NATO had "ignored" Russia's main security demands in written responses transmitted to the Kremlin last week.

Why it matters: The comments mark the first time Putin has publicly discussed the crisis stemming from Russia's military buildup near Ukraine since Dec. 23, before a flurry of diplomacy with the West over Moscow's demands for a freeze on NATO expansion.

What they're saying: "It is already clear that Russia's fundamental concerns have been ignored. NATO refers to the right of countries to choose freely, but you can not strengthen someone's security at the expense of others," Putin said at a press conference with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, according to a translator.

  • "We haven't seen adequate consideration of our three key requirements concerning the prevention of NATO expansion, the refusal to deploy strike weapons systems near the Russian borders as well as the return of the military infrastructure" to NATO's 1997 borders, he continued.
  • Orbán, the right-wing leader of an EU and NATO country with close ties to Russia, said he was in Moscow for a "peacemaking visit," and that he told Putin there "is no single leader who would like to see a conflict with the Russian Federation breaking out."

Reality check: NATO has long said it is a "defensive" alliance, and that all sovereign countries have the right to make their own foreign policy choices.

  • Russia is seeking a ban on Ukraine joining NATO, despite the fact that there is no indication the alliance will accept Ukraine as a member any time soon.
  • The U.S. and NATO have repeatedly said that it is Russia's aggression — including the 2008 invasion of Georgia and 2014 invasion of Ukraine — that has prompted the alliance to increase its presence in eastern Europe.

Driving the news: Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier on Tuesday about the U.S. and NATO's written responses to Moscow's demands, which opened the door to cooperation on arms control but ruled out any limitations on NATO membership.

  • Russia is now crafting its own formal responses to the Western proposals, but few expect any kind of breakthrough considering the distance between each side's red lines.
  • In the meantime, Russia continues to mass forces and equipment on Ukraine's borders — including in Belarus, where the U.S. has warned an additional 30,000 Russian troops are expected to be deployed by early February.

What to watch: Putin said he hopes to continue the diplomatic dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron, who will soon visit Moscow as he seeks a greater role for the EU in defusing the crisis.

The other side: With Orbán in Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hosted U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Kyiv on Monday.

  • The U.K. and Poland have taken on an outsized role in the crisis, supporting Ukraine with significant arms shipments and warnings about the consequences Putin will face if he further invades.
  • "This is not going to be a war of Ukraine and Russia. This is going to be a European war. A fully fledged war," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Johnson.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
3 mins ago - Health

Over 1 million years of life lost to drug overdoses

Expand chart
Data: Hall et. al, JAMA 2020; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Adolescents and young adults lost an estimated 1.2 million years of life due to unintentional drug overdoses over five years, according to a study published in JAMA.

What they found: About 3,300 adolescents ages 10–19 years old died of an unintentional drug overdose in the U.S. between 2015 and 2019, representing about 187,078 years of life lost, researchers from Ohio State University said.

Jacob Knutson
6 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. traffic deaths rise at record pace

Police investigating a six-vehicle crash involving a FedEx truck in Cerritos, California, on Jan. 5. Photo: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

An estimated 31,720 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes from January through September 2021, an increase of about 12%, according to new government data released Tuesday.

Why it matters: The data represents the highest number of fatalities during the first nine months of any year since 2006 and the highest percentage increase in the history of the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, which has been in use since 1975.

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianSara Fischer
17 mins ago - World

COVID threatens China's Olympic prestige

Photo Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

COVID is likely to cause a decline in the viewership, fanfare, and prestige usually associated with hosting the Olympics.

The big picture: Empty stadiums, a ban on foreign visitors, and a COVID-powered migration among global viewers away from TV and to streaming are likely to reduce the attention Beijing was hoping to garner from the Games.

