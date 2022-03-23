Skip to main content
Putin plans to attend G20 summit this year, Russian ambassador says

Rebecca Falconer
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a concert marking the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, on March 18, 2022 in Moscow, Russia.
Photo: Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend this year's G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Russia's ambassador in Jakarta said Wednesday, per Reuters.

Driving the news: White House National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday that the U.S. would consult with allies about whether Russia should remain a member of the Group of 20 major economies following the invasion of Ukraine.

  • "We believe that it cannot be business as usual in international institutions and in the international community," Sullivan said.

What they're saying: "Not only G20, many organisations are trying to expel Russia ... the reaction of the West is absolutely disproportional," said Lyudmila Vorobyova, the Russian ambassador to Indonesia at a news conference on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

