Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Erin Doherty

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a NATO video summit on Russia's invasion of the Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on February 25, 2022. Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine.

Driving the news: Czech President Milos Zeman and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, both historically strong pro-Russian voices in the European Union, condemned the affront as "an unprovoked act of aggression," AP reports.

  • "Russia has committed a crime against peace," Zeman said.
  • Zeman, who earlier this week insisted that Russia wouldn't attack Ukraine, changed course and has called for harsh sanctions against Russia, including pulling out of the SWIFT financial system.
  • Orban, who has pursued a diplomatic and economic strategy with Putin called "Eastern Opening," condemned "Russia's military action."
  • “Hungary’s position is clear: we stand by Ukraine, we stand by Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” said Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijijarto, per AP.

What's happening: Kazakhstan, one of Russia's closest allies, denied a request for its troops to join the attack on Ukraine, per NBC News.

  • The Czech Republic closed Russian consulates in the country and stopped issuing visas to Russians except for humanitarian cases.
  • The president of Bulgaria, which was Russia's closest ally during the Cold War, said the invasion was "absolutely inadmissible."
  • The ruling coalition leaders in Romania called Russia "the architect of the worst security crisis since World War II."
  • Moldovan President Maia Sandu said Russia’s attacks were launched "in violation of international norms," and the international community "unanimously condemns these military actions."
  • And Germany and Italy, which have strong economic ties to Russia, are both poised to support a European Union measure to cut Russia from the international SWIFT financial system.

Between the lines: China, which has deepened economic and military ties with Russia in recent years, has straddled the fence between supporting Russia's "legitimate security concerns" and calling for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity to be respected.

  • China abstained from a UN resolution on Friday criticizing Russia's attack, a departure from its usual practice of vetoing Western-led measures.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Axios' Zachary Basu contributed reporting.

Dave LawlerZachary BasuJennifer Koons
Updated 25 mins ago - World

Russia orders forces to resume offensive after "pause" for possible talks

Volodymyr Zelensky . Photo: Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remained resolute on Saturday amid tense fighting in and around Kyiv. "I'm here. We are not putting down any arms. We will protect our country, because our weapons are our truth," he said in a video posted to Twitter Saturday.

The latest: Russia's defense ministry said that all units were ordered to resume their offensive from all directions after a "pause" on Friday for possible negotiations with Ukraine, according to state media.

Axios
Updated 29 mins ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian refugees wait to continue their journey after they crossed the border in Vysne Nemecke, eastern Slovakia, on Feb. 26. Photo: Peter Lazar/AFP via Getty Images

The latest:
Erin Doherty
51 mins ago - World

UN: More than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled the country

Ukrainian citizens arrive at a border control checkpoint between Poland and Ukraine at the railway station in Przemysl, eastern Poland on February 26, 2022. Photo: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images

More than 150,000 refugees have fled Ukraine into neighboring countries since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Driving the news: At least 100,000 refugees are displaced internally in Ukraine and "the numbers are most likely much higher," head of global communications for the UN refugee agency Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams said.

