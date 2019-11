The big picture: At the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling," Putin also said Russia had "many common interests with the United States," which he described as a "great power" and called accusations that his country was a threat as a "hoax."

Zoom out: The heads of U.S. government agencies including the FBI, Department of Justice and National Security Agency warned in a joint security statement this month that foreign actors would seek to interfere in the 2020 election. Among the countries named was Russia.

Watch Putin speak at the f0rum:

His remarks on the U.S., as translated into English by an interpreter, occur at 52:340 in the Ruptly video below.

