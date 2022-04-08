Proud Boys member pleads guilty to Jan. 6 conspiracy charge

The leader of a North Carolina chapter of the Proud Boys on Friday pleaded guilty to conspiring with other Proud Boys members to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021.

Driving the news: Charles Donohoe, 34, is the second member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Associated Press.

The Justice Department has charged more than three dozen people in relation to the attack on the Capitol that have been identified as leaders, members or associates of the Proud Boys.

Matthew Greene was the first Proud Boys member to plead guilty to conspiracy in December.

The big picture: Donohoe also pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. As part of his plea agreement, Donohoe has agreed to cooperate with the government's investigation, per a DOJ press release.

After joining the Proud Boys in 2018, Donohoe eventually became the leader of his local North Carolina chapter.

As of Jan. 6, 2021, he was a fourth-degree member of the Proud Boys, the highest rank within the organization.

In December 2020, he became a leader of a new Proud Boys chapter called the "Ministry of Defense," which planned national rallies, including the Jan. 6, 2021 rally in Washington, D.C.

The FBI has arrested over 700 people in connection with the insurrection.

Go deeper: By the numbers: Jan. 6 one year later