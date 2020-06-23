1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Protests fuel record traffic to donation sites

Data: SimilarWeb; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Traffic to donation websites has exploded over the past few weeks, amid the social reckoning around systemic racism in the United States.

  • More than 20% of that traffic came from countries outside the United States, which speaks to the tremendous impact that the protests are having abroad.

Details: Of all the different types of donation sites, traffic to sites collecting donations around police reform organizations saw by far the biggest increase.

  • "Visits to police reform organization sites grew tremendously year over year — in looking at daily traffic trends, these sites went from receiving less than 1,000 visits per day to nearly 88,000 visits per day during the first two weeks of  June," said Ilana Marks, Marketing Analyst at Similarweb.

By the numbers: The average daily traffic to the 99 donation sites measured by SimilarWeb was 110% higher year-over-year in May and 179% higher year-over-year in June (to-date). The spikes began occurring around the same time as the nationwide protests.

  • Traffic to the donation sites from Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and other countries made up about one-fifth of the total donation traffic.

The big picture: It's worth noting that social media channels, like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, accounted for nearly 32% of all traffic to the donation sites tracked by SimilarWeb, surpassing direct site visits at 26%. This speaks to the enormous impact social media had on getting people to donate to the cause.

  • As Axios' Neal Rothschild notes, no other social change movement in the Trump era has come close to the intensity of social media attention forged in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. That social traction is pushing users to open up their wallets for the cause.

Axios
55 mins ago - Economy & Business

Larry Kudlow fights statistics on black-white wealth gap

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says he believes the wealth gap between black and white people has narrowed, and questioned statistics that show the gap now is as wide as it was in the 1960s.

Why it matters: In an interview with "Axios on HBO," President Trump's top economic adviser told Axios' Jonathan Swan that different measures of wealth suggest there has been progress — meaning the advice Trump is getting is out of sync with the conclusion of recent studies.

Jonathan Swan
55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bolton on a Trump second term: Be afraid

Bolton speaks at Duke University Feb. 17. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

Inviting biological weapons attacks, withdrawing the U.S. from NATO and criminalizing political dissent: John Bolton tells Axios these are some of his fears about what could come to pass if President Trump is elected to a second term.

Driving the news: In an interview on Monday at his office in downtown D.C., timed to the release of his book "The Room Where It Happened," Trump's former national security adviser elaborated on hypothetical scenarios that keep him up at night when he considers the implications if Trump wins re-election.

Sara Fischer
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Race's media moment

Photo Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Photo by David J. & Janice L. Frent/Corbis via Getty Images, NY Daily News via Getty Images, Bettmann / Contributor, Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Star Tribune via Getty Images.

Across every type of media — music, television, books, podcasts and more — messages about fighting systemic racism and driving social change are topping the charts and dominating the country's attention span.

Why it matters: Just as the late 1960s propelled new soundtracks, movies and shows about social justice, media today will serve as a lasting record of this moment in America's history.

