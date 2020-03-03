Protesters demand Bloomberg "release the NDAs" at Fox News town hall

Protesters rushed the floor at a Fox News town hall Monday night, screaming at Mike Bloomberg to "release the NDAs." As the chaos ensued, members of the audience began arguing over Bloomberg's stance on guns and abortion as Fox News cut to a commercial break.

Why it matters: Bloomberg, who will be on the ballot for the first time tomorrow during Super Tuesday, has been fighting off criticism over past misogynistic comments and outrage over non-disclosure agreements used at his company, Bloomberg LP — which has become a flashpoint of his campaign.

Several of Bloomberg's Democratic challengers have called on Bloomberg to release women from the NDAs and speak about the reported sexual harassment and gender discrimination they faced while working for him.

What happened: Young protesters jumped out of their seats and began screaming at Bloomberg while he was responding to a shouted question on gun control.

They waved ripped t-shirts in the air and shouted at the former New York City mayor while security escorted him out of the room.

Others in the crowd stood and applauded Bloomberg over the noise of the protestors.

"We had multiple protests going on at the same time," Fox News host Bret Baier said.

What they're saying: "Clearly he’s a moderate who’s being protested on both the right and the left," a Bloomberg campaign aide said.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.