Protesters demand Bloomberg "release the NDAs" at Fox News town hall

Alayna Treene

Protesters rushed the floor at a Fox News town hall Monday night, screaming at Mike Bloomberg to "release the NDAs." As the chaos ensued, members of the audience began arguing over Bloomberg's stance on guns and abortion as Fox News cut to a commercial break.

Why it matters: Bloomberg, who will be on the ballot for the first time tomorrow during Super Tuesday, has been fighting off criticism over past misogynistic comments and outrage over non-disclosure agreements used at his company, Bloomberg LP — which has become a flashpoint of his campaign.

  • Several of Bloomberg's Democratic challengers have called on Bloomberg to release women from the NDAs and speak about the reported sexual harassment and gender discrimination they faced while working for him.

What happened: Young protesters jumped out of their seats and began screaming at Bloomberg while he was responding to a shouted question on gun control.

  • They waved ripped t-shirts in the air and shouted at the former New York City mayor while security escorted him out of the room.
  • Others in the crowd stood and applauded Bloomberg over the noise of the protestors.
  • "We had multiple protests going on at the same time," Fox News host Bret Baier said.

What they're saying: "Clearly he’s a moderate who’s being protested on both the right and the left," a Bloomberg campaign aide said.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Marisa Fernandez

"It was 30 years ago, get over it": Mike Bloomberg's partner brushes off NDA concerns

Diana Taylor at a Mike Bloomberg event last month. Photo: Ron Adar/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Diana Taylor, Mike Bloomberg's longtime partner, dismissed the concerns surrounding non-disclosure agreements used at his company, Bloomberg LP, telling CBS News that she would say to those bothered by the allegations, "It was 30 years ago, get over it."

Why it matters: Democratic candidates have used the NDAs as a talking point against Bloomberg, calling on him to allow women to speak about the reported sexual harassment and gender discrimination they faced while working for him.

Ursula Perano

Bloomberg denies telling a pregnant employee to "kill it"

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg on the debate stage Tuesday denied telling a former employee to terminate her pregnancy.

Catch up quick: Per the Washington Post, a former saleswoman has alleged workplace discrimination against Bloomberg and his company and says Bloomberg told her to "kill it" when he learned she was pregnant. Bloomberg denied the allegation under oath and entered a confidential settlement with the woman.

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen

Bloomberg's baggage, and barrage

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Top 2020 Democrats, armed with decades of opposition research, plan to savage Mike Bloomberg as a Democratic Trump — an egomaniac New York billionaire who's stained by sexism and racial slights, and hell-bent on buying power and puppeteering mass media.

Why it matters: Bloomberg knows it's coming, has rehearsed his retorts, readied ads and policy plans to deflect, and will unleash $1.5 billion more on ads and staff to clean up any damage.

