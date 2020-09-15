46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus unveils $2 trillion coronavirus bill

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., joined by other members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, unveils the March to Common Ground proposal. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A bipartisan group of 50 House members known as the Problem Solvers Caucus unveiled a roughly $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill on Tuesday amid frustration with congressional and White House leaders for failing to deliver desperately needed aid to Americans.

Why it matters: The legislation, which is widely viewed as un-passable, is a last-ditch effort by centrist lawmakers to force party leaders back to the negotiating table before the November election.

By the numbers: The proposal, titled “March To Common Ground" and led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), includes ...

  • $100 billion for COVID-19 testing and health care.
  • $316 billion in direct payments to individuals and families.
  • $120 billion in enhanced unemployment benefits.
  • $290 billion for small businesses.
  • $145 billion for schools and child care.
  • $500 billion in state and local aid.
  • $400 billion for election security.
  • $52 billion to support broadband expansion, the agriculture industry, the U.S. Postal Service and the Census
  • Additional language on liability protections 

The bottom line: Few on Capitol Hill, including some in the Problem Solvers Caucus who have championed the bill, think Congress will be able to reach stimulus deal before Election Day.

  • Before the bill was even released, it received sharp criticism from many Republican senators who have insisted that another round of coronavirus stimulus include a smaller price tag. The most recent Senate GOP "skinny" bill was roughly $650 billion.
  • Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers argue the bill doesn't go far enough.

But the measure offers many moderate members who are infuriated with the impasse an opportunity to show their constituents that they are trying to deliver coronavirus aid, and puts added pressure on leaders to do something to help lessen the burden of the pandemic on American families.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
2 mins ago - World

Israel signs normalization deals with UAE and Bahrain at White House ceremony

President Trump presided over U.S.-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates at the White House on Tuesday, cementing formal diplomatic ties between the countries through deals with few public details.

The big picture: Trump, who declared "the dawn of a new Middle East" at the signing alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the UAE, hopes the historic event will "cast him as a peacemaker at the height of his reelection campaign," AP reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kate Nocera
18 mins ago - World

America's global reputation has plummeted in the COVID era

Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. has suffered a steep decline in its global image and reputation in the aftermath of its response to the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey from the Pew Research Center shows.

The big picture: Since the start of the Trump administration in 2017, the global view of the U.S. has steadily declined. However, positive views of the U.S. are now at record lows according to Pew, and in none of the 13 countries surveyed "do more than a fifth think the U.S. has done at least a somewhat good job dealing with the virus."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 29,355,527 — Total deaths: 930,028— Total recoveries: 19,907,695Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 6,570,889 — Total deaths: 194,836 — Total recoveries: 2,474,570 — Total tests: 89,266,796Map
  3. Politics: Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus unveils $2 trillion coronavirus bill — Reports suggest politicization of Trump coronavirus response.
  4. Health: Kids can and do transmit the virus to their household, CDC says — Timeline: The six months that changed everything.
  5. Business: A cycling boom has materialized — Match CEO sees "long-lasting" changes to dating — More companies are giving workers time off to volunteer as poll workers.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow