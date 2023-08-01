HelloFresh, the prepared meal-kit company, launched a premium pet food brand, as it diversifies into a new category.

Why it matters: Startups that offer human-grade dog food have taken off, as pet parents are keen to treat their pets as family members, feeding them higher-quality food.

Driving the news: The brand, called The Pets Table, will offer human-grade, fresh and air-dried recipes for dogs.

The brand will leverage HelloFresh’s direct-to-consumer expertise — especially around subscriptions — as well as its technological infrastructure, and manufacturing and marketing capabilities, The Pets Table CEO Laurent Guillemain says.

The subscription model works well for pet food because it's a recurring, bulky purchase, he says.

How it works: Customers can pick from four plans, such as fresh, air-dried, mixed and half fresh, all tailored to meet the caloric needs of a customer's dog.

The company has partnered with veterinarians and nutritionists to develop the dog food, which is minimally processed, cooked in low heat, and uses human-grade quality ingredients.

Similar to HelloFresh's model, these dog meals are delivered to a customer's door.

What’s next: The company said it will focus on scaling operationally and getting feedback from customers in the beginning.

But in the future, it plans to look at other adjacent product lines such as treats, Guillemain says.

The big picture: Around 51% of pet owners say their pets are considered as a human member of their family, according to pollster Pew Research Center.

State of play: Pet care and nutrition has drawn lots of interest from investors due to this “humanization” of pets and the recurring nature (repeat purchases) of taking care of pets.

Maev, an Austin, Texas-based human grade raw dog food brand, raised $10 million in a Series A led by VMG Partners.

Bond Pet Foods, a Boulder, Colo.-based plant-based pet foods company, raised a $17.5 million Series A from a group of investors including Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.’s venture arm ADM Ventures, Cavallo Ventures and Genoa Ventures.

Bundle x Joy, a Glendale, Ariz.-based pet nutrition startup, raised $1 million in seed funding led by Leap Venture Studio with Mars Petcare Companion Fund and R/GA Ventures participating.

Yes, but: The fresh pet food industry in particular isn't without margin pressures — just ask FreshPet, whose activist investor Jana Partners is pushing for a sale.