Investors are increasingly viewing pet care as a sustainable bet, as the number of households with new pets has grown and pet spending could increase more than 100% by 2030.

Why it matters: That market size is fueling deal activity, with CPG retailers, health care companies, and private equity firms all wanting a slice of the pie.

What’s happening: Total spending in the pet care industry is expected to increase to $277 billion by 2030, a 134% increase from 2019 levels, according to a Morgan Stanley report.

The big picture: “You're going to have to make an investment in an area that you think will have sustained cash flow for a longer period of time, and that's what's driving part of the demand for pet-related services and pet-related products,” says Mike Graziano, a director of RSM’s transaction advisory services practice.

“The life cycle of pet ownership does provide cash on hand,” he says. “Many people consider pets part of their family and so they're going to spoil them."

Zoom in: Los Angeles-based dog care startup Dogdrop, a portfolio company of venture fund and startup studio Science Inc., raised $2.9 million in September 2021.

Fuel Capital led the round and was joined by Muse Capital, Animal Capital, Gaingels, The Helm, Mars PetCare and Garrett Smallwood, the CEO of publicly traded pet company Wag.

“We believe there would be a nationwide brand around doggy day care,” Michael Jones, Science Inc.’s CEO, tells Axios, adding that the marketplace is highly fragmented with just a few local providers offering dog day care services.

To fuel its expansion, Dogdrop went to a franchise model, Jones says.

Of note: Science Inc. had also incubated DogVacay, which became Rover, an online pet-sitting marketplace that went public via a SPAC in 2021.

Yes, but: “We love the sector… we just haven't found enough stuff to get us excited,” Jones adds.

State of play: Alongside venture investors, private equity and strategic buyers are circling pet care.