VMG Partners puts $10M behind human-grade dog food

Maev, an Austin, Texas-based human-grade raw dog food brand, raised a $10 million Series A round led by VMG Partners, CEO Katie Spies tells Axios.

Why it matters: Both M&A activity and investment in the pet space remain strong this year.

Details: Though the round was oversubscribed at $20 million, Maev stuck to its plan of limiting it to $10 million, Spies says.

BFG Partners, Willow Growth Partners, Springdale Ventures, DX Ventures, Contrary Capital, Good Friends and 1st Course Capital also participated.

It brings the total raised to $19 million, all growth equity, which includes $9 million in pre-seed and seed funding, she says.

While she declined to comment on valuation, Spies says that the founders of the company continue to own a majority of the business.

Yes, and: Proceeds will be invested in product expansion, research and development, and hiring.

It will also finance distribution, with Maev launching on third-party e-commerce platforms beginning with Amazon later this year.

The company is likely to turn to debt financing to fund inventory in the future.

By the numbers: Maev expects to quadruple revenue in 2022 from a high seven-figure mark to reach eight figures by the end of the year, though she declined to comment further.

It's also tripled its subscriber base so far this year as of June and has a "second-box" retention rate of 95%, versus the industry average of 60%, according to the company.

How it works: A D2C subscription-driven business, Maev's raw dog food is delivered frozen but can be removed from its packaging and immediately served to a pet, Spies says.

Relatively recent innovations in the frozen food distribution space have made this possible, she notes.

While the fresh pet food space is crowded, the raw pet food space is still a fairly new category, Spies says.

State of play: Deals preceding this one include Mars' acquisition of Nom Nom Now for a reported $1 billion and Freshpet raising $350 million in May via an equity offering.

What's next: The company plans to launch food for puppies within the next two months.

Flashback: Spies founded Maev because of her experience with her adopted dog George, whom she began feeding a raw food diet in hopes it would help heal his ailments, including seizures.

The change worked and she soon found herself making raw dog food for other pet owners experiencing similar issues.

Of note: The company, which launched its products in 2020, is named after an Irish wolf hound Maev, whom Spies was a dog walker for and who had a number of health issues.