Supplements brand JSHealth seeks partner to take it global

Australia-based JSHealth Vitamins is looking to partner with a strategic investor to help take it global, co-founder Jessica Sepel tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: DTC supplement brands in the U.S. are having a moment as they raise money and expand into physical retail.

Details: Sepel and her husband, CEO Dean Steingold, have largely bootstrapped the business.

Now, "we are looking to take our baby global and in a really safe and effective way," Sepel says, adding, "and we know that we need to lean on someone who has done it before."

The U.S. market, in particular, is a "big task," Sepel points out.

"My husband and I are humble founders. We have had enough personal success," Sepel says.

By the numbers: Sepel and her husband invested $40,000 of their own money in 2018 — by 2021, the company was valued at $426 million.

In the U.S., JSHealth saw a 340% increase year over year for total orders made online.

Total new subscriptions increased 400% in the last year, also in the U.S.

The company declined to comment further on its financials, including revenue.

Flashback: Sepel, whose passion for supplements as a youth led to a career in nutrition, says she came up with the idea for JSHealth after her struggles with an eating disorder.

Consumers are often confused by which vitamins are for what, she explains, so the company labels products related to the condition rather than the supplement.

Of note: JSHealth manufactures in Australia, where supplements are regulated as a drug, which means it acts as a listed medicine, she says.