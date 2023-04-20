Gainful, a provider of performance nutrition products, plans to raise around $20 million to $30 million in the second half of the year, its CEO Dean Kelly tells Axios exclusively.

The big picture: Gainful's move is part of a larger trend of DTC brands expanding into retail and wholesale because acquiring customers online continues to be both more difficult and more expensive.

The New York City-based company is seeking a strategic investor as it ramps up expansion into retail.

Driving the news: Gainful recently began offering its products in 1,800 Target locations, which has been adding new supplement brands to its health and wellness section.

Of note: Before March, Gainful only had a DTC business.

Details: Gainful is seeking an investor with experience in guiding brands to several hundred million in sales, Kelly says.

Tied to that, the company wants to add a woman to its board of directors, he says.

In addition to bringing in a new growth firm, existing investors and well-known athletes and celebrities are keen to participate in the round, according to Kelly.

By the numbers: To date, Gainful has raised more than $10 million.

The company is generating tens of millions in revenue, Kelly says, declining to be specific.

Gainful hopes to double the business this year, he says.

Proceeds will be invested in retail expansion, product development and improvements in its digital personalized nutrition platform, which collects data from customers.

What's next: Further retail expansion is expected, into mass, specialty, club and gyms.

How it works: Gainful offers a line of products such as protein powders — whey, keto or vegan — personalized for gender, dietary restrictions, nutrition goals and exercise regimen.

It also sells hydration, pre-workout and performance-boost products.

Be smart: The supplement business has been focused on acquiring a higher quality, stickier customer, which has resulted in an increase in the average order size, Kelly says.