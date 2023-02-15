Vice Media secures $30M in new debt financing

Vice Media has raised more than $30 million in debt financing from Fortress Investment Group, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The loan helps alleviate the digital publisher's financial struggles as it seeks a buyer.

Details: Fortress was reportedly already an investor in Vice, having contributed to its $250 million debt round in 2019. The new financing extends the maturity on an existing loan that was due at the end of 2022, per WSJ.

Fortress is now "one of the first in line to get paid in the event that the company is sold," the WSJ writes.

The WSJ also reported Vice has missed more than a million dollars in payments to vendors, including Ranker, AIR.TV, Nielsen and Cardinal Path.

Vice declined to comment. Fortress did not respond to a request for comment.

Catch up quick: Vice has revisited its sale process amid stalled talks with Saudi-backed Greek broadcaster Antenna Group, Sara Fischer reported last month. While Vice was valued at $5.7 billion in 2017, it now could be priced at less than $1 billion, CNBC reported.

The company had missed its revenue target by more than $100 million and remains unprofitable, WSJ previously reported.

💭 Kerry's thought bubble: In an alternative reality, Disney acquired Vice. In reality, Vice's dire straits became abundantly clear when Disney wrote off its investment in 2019.