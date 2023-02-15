Skip to main content
Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Vice Media secures $30M in new debt financing

Kerry Flynn
43 mins ago

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Vice Media has raised more than $30 million in debt financing from Fortress Investment Group, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The loan helps alleviate the digital publisher's financial struggles as it seeks a buyer.

Details: Fortress was reportedly already an investor in Vice, having contributed to its $250 million debt round in 2019. The new financing extends the maturity on an existing loan that was due at the end of 2022, per WSJ.

  • Fortress is now "one of the first in line to get paid in the event that the company is sold," the WSJ writes.
  • The WSJ also reported Vice has missed more than a million dollars in payments to vendors, including Ranker, AIR.TV, Nielsen and Cardinal Path.
  • Vice declined to comment. Fortress did not respond to a request for comment.

Catch up quick: Vice has revisited its sale process amid stalled talks with Saudi-backed Greek broadcaster Antenna Group, Sara Fischer reported last month. While Vice was valued at $5.7 billion in 2017, it now could be priced at less than $1 billion, CNBC reported.

  • The company had missed its revenue target by more than $100 million and remains unprofitable, WSJ previously reported.

💭 Kerry's thought bubble: In an alternative reality, Disney acquired Vice. In reality, Vice's dire straits became abundantly clear when Disney wrote off its investment in 2019.

Go deeper