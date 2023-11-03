Clinical trials infrastructure tech: State of play

Share on email (opens in new window)

Last updated Sept. 19, 2023

The venture-backed clinical trials infrastructure space is gaining traction, fueled by the FDA's guidance around diversity and increased awareness about the limitations of current medical research.

Why it matters: The clinical trials landscape is dominated by a few expensive and slow-moving studies run largely by elite, hard-to-access academic medical centers.

The pandemic highlighted areas of inefficiencies in the clinical trials space, and activity in the post-pandemic market has been driven by increased calls for better representation.

The estimated $16 billion U.S. clinical trial site market is expected to grow at 6.8% CAGR through 2025, according to research by Harris Williams.

Recent investments in the clinical trials space include:

Power , a startup developing user-friendly search tools to help people more easily find open trials, last August collected $7 million in seed funds.

, a startup developing user-friendly search tools to help people more easily find open trials, last August collected $7 million in seed funds. Reify Health , a Boston-based software company focused in the clinical trial ecosystem, raised $220 million in Series D funding in April 2022.

, a Boston-based software company focused in the clinical trial ecosystem, raised $220 million in Series D funding in April 2022. Topography Health, which provides community physicians with a plug-and-play trials platform, last January landed $21.5 million in Series A capital.

Other developments in the clinical trials infrastructure space include:

Headlands Research , a network of clinical trial sites, acquired research center AMCR Institute in July.

, a network of clinical trial sites, acquired research center in July. The IMA Group , a clinical evaluation provider, in January acquired research company Clinical Trials of America .

, a clinical evaluation provider, in January acquired research company . QHP Capital, the management company for NovaQuest Private Equity, in October 2022 acquired AutoCruitment, a digital patient recruiter for clinical research.

